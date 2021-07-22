BLOCK PARTY: No. 9 John Cooper School a real SPC Contender

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Jennifer Peyton enters year two leading the John Cooper School Dragons. Last season, the Dragons went 13-7 overall and 4-1 in SPC South Zone play.

The SPC did not host a playoff in 2020 due to COVID-19. Coming back from that 13- win team are four starters. Leading the group is libero Laura Weatherford (46 aces, 309 digs).

Other key returners include outside hitter Tatum Threadgill (203 kills, 154 digs, 36 aces); setter Lauren Wolford (252 assists, 102 digs, 39 aces) and outside hitter Rivers Kolesar (152 kills, 108 digs).

With solid "defense", "out- hustling opponents" and "strong serving", the Dragons may just breathe fire in 2021 SPC play.

