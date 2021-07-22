BLOCK PARTY: No. 8 Brockman building something at SPX

Clare Brockman in her two years at St. Pius X has really turned the program around including going 8-3 and reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2020. As she enters year three, the Panthers are seeking a fourth-straight trip to the postseason with four starters returning.

The group is led by first-team, all-district pick Kayleigh Schultea at libero (2.49 pass average, 2.5 aces per set) and second-team pick Samantha Fox (3.5 kills per set). Other players to watch include Maya Cortez (2.16 in serve receive), Emma Vitulli (22 aces) and Brie Lewis (1.8 kills per set).

The keys to success for this season include, "getting one-percent better every day, embracing the moment, working hard and having fun", according to Brockman. The Panthers' team motto in 2021 is "Sisterhood".

