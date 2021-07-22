Partly Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

BLOCK PARTY: No. 10 Bay Area Christian wanting more than Regionals

Joshua Koch

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Volleyball, Houston High School Sports
BLOCK PARTY: No. 10 Bay Area Christian wanting more than Regionals
BLOCK PARTY: No. 10 Bay Area Christian wanting more than Regionals (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Christine Garner enters year five leading the Broncos of Bay Area Christian. The group reached the Regional Finals of the TAPPS 4A playoffs a year ago, going 12-6 overall and 8-0 in district play.

BACS looks to make it to the playoffs a fourth-consecutive year in 2021 with four starters returning. Leading the group is first-team, all-state pick and reigning District MVP Anzley Rinard, who led the team with 218 kills as a freshman. Also returning is all-state, honorable-mention selection Skylar Wilson (385 assists) and first- team, all-district pick libero Claire Murphy (170 digs).

Also, watch out for Anna Sewell and Avery Collins on the outside.

As Bay Area Christian heads into the fall, the motto for the team is "Championships are won in the offseason".

...

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Flipbook CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved