BLOCK PARTY: No. 10 Bay Area Christian wanting more than Regionals

Christine Garner enters year five leading the Broncos of Bay Area Christian. The group reached the Regional Finals of the TAPPS 4A playoffs a year ago, going 12-6 overall and 8-0 in district play.

BACS looks to make it to the playoffs a fourth-consecutive year in 2021 with four starters returning. Leading the group is first-team, all-state pick and reigning District MVP Anzley Rinard, who led the team with 218 kills as a freshman. Also returning is all-state, honorable-mention selection Skylar Wilson (385 assists) and first- team, all-district pick libero Claire Murphy (170 digs).

Also, watch out for Anna Sewell and Avery Collins on the outside.

As Bay Area Christian heads into the fall, the motto for the team is "Championships are won in the offseason".

To view the VYPE Flipbook CLICK HERE