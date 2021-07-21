Report: Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, in danger of missing Tokyo Olympics

Taylor Crabb reportedly is in danger of missing the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

One of the United States' top men's beach volleyball players could be in danger of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics.

Taylor Crabb reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19 and may be unable to take part in the men's beach volleyball competition that starts Friday, according NBC News.

Crabb, 29, was set to make his Olympic debut alongside beach volleyball veteran and four-time Olympian Jake Gibb, who is 16 years his senior. It's unclear who will fill in next to Gibb if Crabb is indeed unable to compete.

The duo was initially scheduled to have their first match of the Tokyo Games on Sunday, July 25, against the Italian pairing of Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi.

Crabb's brother, Trevor, told the NBC News affiliate in Los Angeles that Taylor is "fine and healthy and should be allowed to play, in my personal opinion."