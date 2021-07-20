If there was a Class 7A, which Houston schools would be in?

HOUSTON – Class 7A is becoming "more and more real".



It won't happen in the February 2022 realignment but with more and more new high schools being built and opened, the UIL didn't put it out of the realm of possibility that by 2024 or 2026 we could see it.

So, it made me think. If a Class 7A was created, which Houston-area schools would make that jump.

These of course are just for fun projects and none of these numbers or cut-offs are real but just as projections.

In the 2020 UIL realignment, the cutoff Class 6A was 2,220 and above. Since the UIL added Class 6A in 2014, the cutoff has gone from 2,100 to 2,220 (a 120-student increase).

The difference between the minimum of Class 6A and that of Class 5A (1,230) is a 990-student count.

So, if you take that number and make Class 6A's range the same difference the new range for Class 6A would be 2,220 – 3,210 and Class 7A would then be 3,211 and up.

According to the 2020 enrollment numbers, these would be the Class 7A programs in Houston (26 total) with 3,211 and up in enrollment … and we even projected the districts.

Region II / District 10-7A

The Woodlands (4,330)

Conroe (4,312)

Aldine MacArthur (3,668)

Klein Oak (3,584)

Spring (3,456)

Klein Cain (3, 406)

Aldine Davis (3,396)

Region III / District 11-7A

Klein Forest (3,598)

Klein Collins (3,387)

Jersey Village (3,371.5)

Cy Woods (3,320.5)

Cy-Fair (3,314.5)

Klein (3,218.5)

Region III / District 12-7A

Alief Elsik (4,277.5)

Alief Hastings (4,082.5)

Katy Tompkins (4,018)

Seven Lakes (3,767)

Bellaire (3,458)

Katy (3,466.5)

Cinco Ranch (3,257)



Region III / District 13-7A

North Shore (4,505.5)

Pasadena Dobie (4,209)

Deer Park (3,999)

Pearland (3,978.5)

Atascocita (3,644.5)

Pasadena Memorial (3,429)