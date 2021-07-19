RECRUITING: Houston Christian's D'Asia Thomas picks up Oklahoma State offer, recruiting speeding up

HOUSTON - If you would have told D'Asia Thomas four years ago that in a single week she would receive offers to play college basketball at SMU, North Texas, Wichita State and Oklahoma State University - she wouldn't have believed you.

Well, that was the week the 2023 Houston Christian basketball star just had.

"I was excited to receive all of them because not everyone gets to receive an offer so I'm very blessed to be receiving offers," Thomas said.

Her offer total has reached nine now adding to the list that already had Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Southern Miss, and Tulsa - which she has already visited - on it.

"Very busy," Thomas said of her recruiting process. "But I can honestly say that I really enjoy getting to talk to all the coaches."

This summer as she prepares for her junior season at Houston Christian, Thomas is working on her speed and agility "so I am able to stay on the court for a long time".

Ad

Let's learn a little more about the Houston Christian star in The 411.

VYPE: What hobbies do you have outside basketball?

Thomas: I love to fish with my family.

VYPE: Favorite hype song?

Thomas:

My favorite hype song is the

Bigger Picture

by Lil Baby.

VYPE: TikTok, Snapchat or Instagram? Which one do you spend the most time on?

Thomas: I like all three but I prefer TikTok it just keeps me entertained.

VYPE: Space Jam or Space Jam: A new legacy?

Thomas: I'm gonna go with Space Jam because the original is always the best in my opinion.

VYPE: Who inspires you to play basketball?



Thomas: My family inspires but mostly my Dad. He is very supportive, but both of my parents are.

