BOMBS AWAY: Former Klein Collins' Hinojosa balling out for Astros Triple A

Former VYPE Coverboy CJ Hinojosa homered twice as the Sugar Land Skeeters prevailed for a 9-7 extra-inning win Sunday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

After trading runs in the 10th inning, the Skeeters scored a pair in the 11th inning on a wild pitch and RBI single from Jake Meyers. Ronel Blanco pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his second win of the season.

Hinojosa provided a solo home run in the third inning and a two-run shot in the seventh inning, which tied the game at 6-6. Hinojosa has homered in three straight games, including four home runs over his last three games.

Hinojosa starred at Klein Collins before playing his college ball at the University of Texas, where he started for three years. He was drafted in the 11th Round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. He was signed by the hometown Houston Astros in January.

