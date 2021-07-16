How to watch baseball at the Tokyo Olympics

Find out where to watch every inning of the Tokyo Olympics baseball tournament.

Baseball is making its return to the Olympics after a 13-year hiatus, re-debuting in Japan, a nation with a healthy baseball obsession.

Six teams have qualified to take part in the 10-day tournament which begins July 27. Those nations are Israel, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

SEE MORE: Former MLB All-Stars, top prospects highlight U.S. Olympic baseball roster

The competition begins with a six-game pool round to determine seeding, then progresses through a knockout stage which includes a second chance “repechage” bracket. The gold medalists will be crowned in the final, August 7 at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

Select games from the competition will air live on the networks of NBC Universal, while others are shown on a short delay (find full TV listings for baseball and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule). However, every baseball game at the Tokyo Olympics can be streamed LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports App.

Here’s where to find the action:

Opening Round

Date/Time (ET) Game Where to stream July 27, 11:00 p.m. Dominican Rep. vs. Japan HERE July 29, 6:00 a.m. Israel vs. South Korea HERE July 29, 11:00 p.m. Mexico vs. Dominican Rep. HERE July 30, 6:00 a.m. United States vs. Israel HERE July 30, 11:00 p.m. Japan vs. Mexico HERE July 31, 6:00 a.m. South Korea vs. United States HERE (Also LIVE on USA)

Knockout Stage