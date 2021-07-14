Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Team USA outfits unveiled for Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Tokyo Olympics, Team USA, sports, local sports, fashion, Olympics
Olympic medalists in fencing, Peter Westbrook, left, and Daryl Homer model the Team USA Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony uniforms at the Ralph Lauren SoHo store on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Olympic medalists in fencing, Peter Westbrook, left, and Daryl Homer model the Team USA Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony uniforms at the Ralph Lauren SoHo store on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (2021 Invision)

The outfits Team USA will wear for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies were revealed on Wednesday.

Ralph Lauren, an official outfitter for the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams, unveiled the outfits on their website as well as on social media.

On their website, Ralph Lauren says with the teams not getting federal funding, royalties from the sales of their Olympic-themed outfits will go to support both the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Ralph Lauren has an entire collection of clothing dedicated to Team USA and the Olympics, with jackets, shirts, and customizable clothing among the options for men, women, and children. The website goes on to explain the intricate detail needed to make the Olympic outfits.

Several Olympic athletes are also featured by Ralph Lauren on their site, modeling the different Olympic-themed clothing.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies take place on July 23 and can be seen locally on KPRC 2.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email