Team USA outfits unveiled for Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies

Olympic medalists in fencing, Peter Westbrook, left, and Daryl Homer model the Team USA Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony uniforms at the Ralph Lauren SoHo store on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The outfits Team USA will wear for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies were revealed on Wednesday.

Ralph Lauren, an official outfitter for the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams, unveiled the outfits on their website as well as on social media.

We’re honored to unveil the official @TeamUSA Opening Ceremony uniforms and continue to support our #RLxTeamUSA athletes



We asked our athletes to describe what it feels like to step into the Stadium, as they prepare for the start of the Tokyo 2020 Gameshttps://t.co/OxXILN3IIW pic.twitter.com/MlI5a4m67U — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) July 14, 2021

On their website, Ralph Lauren says with the teams not getting federal funding, royalties from the sales of their Olympic-themed outfits will go to support both the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Ralph Lauren has an entire collection of clothing dedicated to Team USA and the Olympics, with jackets, shirts, and customizable clothing among the options for men, women, and children. The website goes on to explain the intricate detail needed to make the Olympic outfits.

Several Olympic athletes are also featured by Ralph Lauren on their site, modeling the different Olympic-themed clothing.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies take place on July 23 and can be seen locally on KPRC 2.