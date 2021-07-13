PA-M Lofton's game translates on Global Stage presented by presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Kenneth Lofton Jr.'s game has an old-school flare.

Dude can work the paint with a plethora of moves that would make NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale jealous. He also has a Dennis Rodman-nose for rebounding.

Straight out of Port Arthur, Texas, the 6-foot-7 guard/post had a breakout freshman season at Louisiana Tech, where he was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year. Lofton has guard skills and was a member of the Port Arthur Memorial Class 5A State Champion team as a sophomore.

Last weekend, Lofton went Global. Lofton led Team USA to gold in the FIBA U-19 World Cup, where he averaged 13 points and five boards a game. He scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half to help Team USA to beat France 83-81 in the finals.

In typical Lofton fashion, he was overlooked for the tournament MVP. Just more fuel for his fire.

Ad

Why is nobody talking about @itzjunior34?

(2,01/2002/🇺🇸)

He has dominated everyone in the low post this tournament.

All my respects. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/530Odslvcl — 💡 (@coachdanii) July 11, 2021

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes it easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store. Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.