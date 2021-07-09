With Yankees in town, Astros plan conveniently-timed giveaways for the fans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros comes home to score after his walk-off two-run home run to win game six of the American League Championship Series 6-4 against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have some conveniently-timed giveaways for the first 10,000 fans at Minute Maid Park on each day for their three-game home series that starts tonight against the New York Yankees.

FRIDAY, JULY 9: Replica 2019 American League Championship Trophy

SATURDAY, JULY 10: Replica 2019 American League Championship Ring

SUNDAY, JULY 11: Replica Jose Altuve white jersey

Can you guess who the Astros beat in 2019 for all this and who hit the memorable series-winning home run?

The 2019 American League Championship Series is definitely one notable point in history between the two franchises. This was when the Astros defeated the Yankees for a berth in the World Series, capped off by Altuve’s walk-off home run against Aroldis Chapman.

Many Yankee fans suggest this series win is tainted by cheating, even though the Astros were found to have cheated in 2017, not 2019. There has not been any credible evidence to support this narrative from New York fans, but this 2019 series between the two teams remains a polarizing point of discussion between fans of both sides.

Ad

Scroll down for a glimpse at the replicas available for fans this weekend.

Houston Astros promoting their 2019 AL Championship Trophy (Houston Astros)

The Astros are promoting their 2019 American League Championship rings (Houston Astros)