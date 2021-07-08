VYPE 411: Lou Hughes of Second Baptist School Track & Field

After coming in as the runner-up in the VYPE Houston Private School Track & Field Fan Poll, VYPE caught up with Lou Hughes of Second Baptist School for the 411 on the rising star from SBS.

VYPE: How long have you been running Track & Field and how did you get your start?

Hughes: I started running with the track club at the YMCA in the 4th grade. Running was used to help keep me in shape for basketball.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?



Hughes: For track I would say Triple Jumper Christian Taylor with Team USA because I admire his techniques and I use some of his techniques when I triple jump.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Hughes: I eat a half of a Turkey Sandwich and Water, jog through 3 times, run through twice, then Pop up Phase Drills

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Hughes: Besides basketball, I enjoy drawing and spending time with family and friends.

VYPE: In all of your years of running track, what is the one memory you'll never forget?

Hughes: That memory would be making it to the State TAPPS Track and Field 2021 Meet and winning 3rd in the Triple Jump in pouring down rain with a sprained ankle.