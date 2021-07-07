VYPE 411: Brodie Quinlan of Bridgeland Softball

Brodie Quinlan recently won the VYPE Houston Public School Softball Player of the Year Fan Poll! Quinlan had a great season for the Bears and is headed to Sam Houston State next season. VYPE caught up with Quinlan for the 411 on the star from Bridgeland.

VYPE: How long have you been playing baseball and how did you get your start?

Quinlan: I started Rec softball in Fairfield at the age of six, after a couple of years I fell in love with the game & have not put the bat down since. I wanted to play year round and started travel ball when I was 10 years old. My extended family has been a huge support through out my softball career, they all attend as much as they can and I promise you can hear them cheering from a mile away!

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?



Quinlan: My favorite athlete is..... Reggie Harrison/Caldwell. When I was younger I was called "Little Reggie" after Jessica "Reggie" Harrison/Caldwell for our resemblance and mannerisms. I was able to work with Reggie and follow her career at Mississippi State. It was awesome working with someone that was competing at such a high level.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Quinlan: My go-to pregame meal would definitely be Chick-fil-A and my routine is listening to hype music while doing my hair!! I like to stay loose and have fun with my teammates while we are warming up on the field with the girls.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Quinlan: Off the field I like to spend time with my family and watch softball, and these past couple of years I have really worked hard to be in the best physical shape possible. During the summer months I work out with my sister, Daylan and cousin, Connor as my accountability partners, they have helped push me to achieve my goals. I have made lots of great friends over the years of playing travel ball and like to hang out with them as much as I can off the field as well.

VYPE: In all of your years of playing baseball, what is the one memory you'll never forget?

Quinlan: My favorite memory would have to committing to Sam Houston summer after my 8th grade year. I was so excited and ready to play at the next level and at such a young age it felt like a dream. Our SHSU '21 commit class has been able to build a strong bond over the past several years - we are ready to take the next step together in our softball careers at Sam Houston State University.