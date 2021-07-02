VYPE Awards: Public School Track & Field WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Track & Field.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

Public School

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Summer Creek

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Shelton Ervin, Summer Creek

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Connor Washington, College Park

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Fort Bend Marshall

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Shahira Ehiemua, Fort Bend Marshall

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Amelia Flynt, Cinco Ranch

Ad

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.