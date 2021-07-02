Ridge Point's Harvey commits to Louisiana Tech University

HOUSTON - Louisiana Tech just got a big, literally big, addition to their 2022 recruiting class on Friday as Ridge Point offensive lineman Calvin Harvey announced his commitment to the Bulldogs via VYPE Media.



"Really just the family atmosphere that Coach (Skip) Holtz provides to all his players," Harvey said. "A big part was also from an education standpoint with the business that I want to study. Also, the location was a big part, being out there in Ruston out in the country allows me to pursue what career I want in my future."

Harvey is 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, and a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports.

What is crazy is prior to his freshman year, Harvey never really played organized football except for some Little League ball. Harvey didn't like the contact at a young age and went with basketball.

Ad

But then football became his calling.

In the spring, following his junior season, Harvey's recruitment picked up including offers from the University of Houston, North Texas, SMU and Lousiana Tech. He would eventually pick up nine total offers.

"It's been an eye-opening and hard process at the same time," Harvey said. "I really just had to invest time in studying each school and Lousiana Tech came up on top."

Harvey got the Lousiana Tech offer right after the Atascocita playoff game this past year and since then, the incoming Ridge Point senior said the coaches just stayed on him.

"They would call me every day, talk to me every night and that just set a path in my mind of where I know I'd be loved," Harvey said.