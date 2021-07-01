VYPE AWARDS: Private School Women's Basketball WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Private School Women's Basketball.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dalanna Carter, Lutheran High North

Dalanna Carter was a key piece to leading Lutheran High North to the TAPPS 3A State Championship this past season. Carter in 20 games this season averaged 35.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 steals and 3.4 assists per game this season for LHN.

Ad

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Lutheran High North

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Herndon, Second Baptist School

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.