UH's Ramon Walker wins Public School Basketball Player of the Year

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Men's Basketball.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ramon Walker, Shadow Creek

Ramon Walker has been in the spotlight for the past few seasons helping build the Shadow Creek basketball brand. The University of Houston-signee was a scoring machine this year and at the end was the 2021 Guy V. Lewis Award winner, which is awarded to the city's top men's basketball player.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Huffman High School

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Barrett, Huffman High School

