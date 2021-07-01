Southlake Carroll 2022 WR Prospect, Landon Samson, commits to South Carolina

With an unofficial visit scheduled for later this month, Southlake Carroll's three-star recruit, Landon Samson, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his commitment to play college football at South Carolina:

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver tallied 74 receptions for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior season earning district 4-6A's Offensive Player of the Year title as well as a selection to the All-American Bowl.

Samson's commitment is in huge part to wide receivers coach Justin Stepp. "I know coach Stepp is coming from Arkansas and he's put a couple of guys in the NFL," Samson said in an interview reported by 247Sports. "I think they're going to do really well this year and really bring the team back to one of the top in the SEC."

The 2022 prospect chose the Gamecocks' program over the likes of Nebraska, Arkansas State, Baylor, Duke, North Texas, SMU, San Diego State, Colorado, Yale, and more.