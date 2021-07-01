Harmon, Hunter and Cy Creek Sweep Public School Women's Basketball VYPE Awards

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Women's Basketball.

TEAM OF THE YEAR:: Rori Harmon & Kyndall Hunter, Cy Creek

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Cy Creek High School

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jennifer Alexander, Cy Creek

