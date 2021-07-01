Benigni, TWCA Sweep Private School Men's Basketball VYPE Awards

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Private School Men's Basketball.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Austin Benigni, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Austin Benigni knew that his role was going to be increased this year, especially in the leadership category. Benigni would fill the shoes that Bakari LaStrap left at TWCA and he did just that. The high-motored junior took over games, flying through the air scoring and distributing the rock. He helped TWCA win the program's seventh state championship and second-straight title. As he heads into his senior year, he eyes the three-peat, which has never been done in Warriors' history.

Ad

TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands Christian Academy

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tanner Field, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.