VYPE AWARDS: Public/Private School Tennis WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public/Private School Tennis.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE

Team Tennis

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Tremmel, Baytown Sterling

TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands High School

Public School Tennis

BOYS SINGLES ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Eric Kuo, Memorial

BOYS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Jonathan Lin & Chris Cequea-Rivero, Katy Taylor

GIRLS SINGLES ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sofia Mazzucato, Memorial

GIRLS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Aleksandra Dimitrijevic & Drew Morris, Memorial

Private School Tennis

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Emery/Weiner

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Green, Emery/Weiner

BOYS SINGLES ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jefferson Page, St. Pius X

BOYS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Chase Turley & Yu "Tiger" Cheung, Lutheran South Academy

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: St. Agnes Academy

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Crane, St. Agnes Academy

GIRLS SINGLES ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Catherine Garofolo-Ro, St. Agnes Academy

GIRLS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Lia Orihuela & Ava Leung, St. Agnes Academy



Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.