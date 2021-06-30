VYPE AWARDS: Public/Private School Tennis WINNERS

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.
Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public/Private School Tennis.
Team Tennis
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Tremmel, Baytown Sterling
TEAM OF THE YEAR: The Woodlands High School
Public School Tennis
BOYS SINGLES ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Eric Kuo, Memorial
BOYS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Jonathan Lin & Chris Cequea-Rivero, Katy Taylor
GIRLS SINGLES ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Sofia Mazzucato, Memorial
GIRLS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Aleksandra Dimitrijevic & Drew Morris, Memorial
Private School Tennis
BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR: Emery/Weiner
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Green, Emery/Weiner
BOYS SINGLES ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jefferson Page, St. Pius X
BOYS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Chase Turley & Yu "Tiger" Cheung, Lutheran South Academy
GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR: St. Agnes Academy
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Crane, St. Agnes Academy
GIRLS SINGLES ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Catherine Garofolo-Ro, St. Agnes Academy
GIRLS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Lia Orihuela & Ava Leung, St. Agnes Academy
