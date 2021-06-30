University of Houston Signee Maddox Kopp wins Private School Football Player of the Year

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Private School Football powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

Maddox Kopp comes from an athletic family with three older brothers in DI sports. Well, he kept up his end of the bargain as he signed with the University of Houston after St. Thomas. The 6-foot-5 QB was the TD Club Private School Player of the Year after leading the Eagles the past three seasons.

