Junior On The Rise: Bryce Fucik

Dear Football World,

Meet Bryce Fucik. A 6'1", 180-pound quarterback at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory. He's an incoming junior and he wants to win.

As one of few varsity sophomores who played on Jesuit's varsity team last year, he's experienced a glimpse of what it will take to lead an offense at the 6A level. So far all summer, he's been dedicating much of his time to preparing himself for going under center in the fall. This has involved attending position camps and going on unofficial visits at The University of Alabama, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt and competing in 7-on-7 tournaments with Team Texas Elite (TTE). Much to his advantage, he's building chemistry with many of his teammates who play alongside him on TTE.

What stands out about Bryce and his upcoming offense at Strake Jesuit is how much fun they're having in offseason workouts. In an interview with VYPE U Reporter Robert Gonsoulin, Fucik talked about how thankful he is for the team's current progress. "We are really enjoying ourselves right now, but also getting better at the same time. I mean, the vibe of the team right now, it's at an all-time high honestly. We're all working together. No individuals. It's a unit right now."

The full interview can be watched below.

For many athletes, especially quarterbacks, taking on the potential role of being a starter can be tough and nerve-racking. But as for Bryce, he's showing just the opposite of that. All he wants to do is get out on the turf and play.