Auburn's Dematrius Davis wins Public School Football Player of the Year

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Football powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE.

Dematrius Davis finished his high school career with two state championships for North Shore and is currently on the campus of Auburn University.

Katy Football won it's 9th UIL State Championship in 2020.

Gary Jospeh lead the Katy Tigers to the State Championship and Jerry Prieto guided Crosby to the 5A UIL State Title Game.

