Iowa Signee Toyosi Onabanjo wins Private School Volleyball Player of the Year

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Private School Volleyball.

To watch the show in its entirety, CLICK HERE

St. Agnes Academy has been a consistent power over the past few seasons. Last year, the Tigers reached the TAPPS 6A State Semifinals. Toyosi Onabanjo was a big piece to the puzzle. Onabanjo was named to the first-team, all-state squad at the season's end.

Ad

Northland Christian brought home the TAPPS 4A State Championship defeating Lake County Christian School 3-1.

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.