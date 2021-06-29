Batenhorst, Seven Lakes Sweep Public School Volleyball VYPE Awards

What a night it was as the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! VYPE handed out awards to the top athletes in his and her respective sports.

Teams and coaches were also recognized. Here are the awards for Public School Volleyball.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ally Batenhorst, Seven Lakes

Ally Batenhorst was one of the keys to Seven Lakes winning the program's first-ever state championship in December. Despite the team having to battle a shutdown due to COVID, the Spartans were able to run the gauntlet and win the Class 6A State Championship. Batenhorst after the season was named the Texas and National Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year. She is off to Nebraska.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Seven Lakes

Seven Lakes Volleyball won the UIL 6A Volleyball State Championship

COACH OF THE YEAR: Amy Cataline, Seven Lakes

