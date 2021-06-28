Baylor picks up commitment from DeSoto safety Devyn Bobby

After making an unofficial visit to the Waco campus on June 16th, DeSoto 2022 safety Devyn Bobby took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce his commitment to Baylor's football program:

The 5-foot-10 prospect was able to work out with Baylor staff on his unofficial visit before the Bears' staff decided to extend an offer. It didn't take long for the 3-star athlete to call Baylor home.

Bobby is a two-time First Team All-District selectee who recorded 77 tackles last season (four for a loss), broke up 12 passes, forced two fumbles, and brought down four interceptions. He helped lead DeSoto to a 10-2 overall finish in the 2020 season.

As a 3-star recruit, Bobby chooses Baylor over the likes of Kansas State, Kansas, UTSA, Illinois State, SMU and more.