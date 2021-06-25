VYPE Recruiting Exclusive: Spring QB Bishop Davenport verbals to Utah State

HOUSTON - Bishop Davenport is heading to Utah State.



The Spring signal-caller verbally committed to the Aggies on Friday, exclusively making the announcement on VYPE Houston's Twitter, and is a big dual-threat get for Utah State.

Davenport, was the unanimous District 14-6A MVP last season and led Spring (9-1) to the District Championship, visited Utah State over the weekend, and was sold on the Aggies.

"I'm not going to lie ... the mountains," Davenport said with a laugh. "No, I just liked the coaching staff and how they run the offense and it is built perfectly for me. The culture that they're building over there, I love it."

For Spring last season, Davenport passed for 3,459 yards and 36 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 680 more yards and seven scores, putting him just over 4,000 all-purpose yards for the 2020 season.



Heading into his senior season, Davenport feels a sense of relief that the recruiting process is over for him.

"It feels good knowing that you're going to a good college and then you have a senior season to finish off with a great team it feels great," Davenport said.