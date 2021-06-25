THE FREAK: Dual-sport Marshall, the next Mike Evans?

Some guys need a little push.

FB Marshall Buff Chris Marshall got a little nudge during the pandemic by buddy Devon Achane (Texas A&M) to think about playing football.

And... boom. The 6-foot-4 dual-sport athlete went off and completely "You Got Mossed" the city of Houston. He had never played high school football and most of his Class 5A opponents wished he wouldn't have.

With his size and athleticism, Marshall exploded onto the recruiting scene much like his former H-Town dual-sports studs of the past. Names like Mike Evans (Galveston Ball) and Joshua Jones (FB Bush) now star in the NFL. One of the best was Derrick Griffin (Terry), who tried to play both sports at TSU.

"It was crazy," he said. "I really didn't know what to expect when I started playing football. I was excited coming in and once I figured it out a little bit, I knew I could do it. I really got some great coaching, the energy around football is great and I like the work."

Well, Marshall is the next big-time football/basketball kid to come out of the Space City. Bridgeland's Connor Weigman is pretty special as a football/baseball guy. He currently ranks No. 8 on VYPE's Super 60.

This summer, Marshall doubles on the AAU's EYBL circuit and the 7-on-7 fields of play. He plays for JL3's top basketball team along with Super Recruit Bryce Griggs of Hightower and four-star Terrence Arceneaux of Beaumont United. In football, Marshall snags balls for Fast-Houston.

"I love being in the gym or working on football," he said. "That's what I do. That's what I do with my time. That's what my friends do too. I love it."

He dropped his Top 8 recently with Bama, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Auburn and Jackson State making the list. He has taken unofficials to Texas A&M and USC.

"I'm really trying to play both in college and both the schools I visited will allow me to so far," he said about recruiting.

With Achane becoming a star at Texas A&M in football and track, will his old buddy give him another nudge?