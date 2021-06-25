Partly Cloudy icon
94º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

NC State dealing with COVID-19 issues, College World Series game delayed

Vanessa Richardson
, KPRC

Tags: 
College Baseball
North Carolina State warms up before a baseball game playing against Vanderbilt at the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
North Carolina State warms up before a baseball game playing against Vanderbilt at the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

COVID-19 continues to impact sporting events, as the NC State baseball team is dealing with COVID-19 issues.

According to ESPN’s Ryan McGee, starting second baseman J.T. Jarrett and bullpen ace Evan Justice are out for the semifinal matchup against Vanderbilt.

NC State issued the following statement: “An undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today’s game. NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties are working together to monitor the situation.”

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.