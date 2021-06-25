NC State dealing with COVID-19 issues, College World Series game delayed

COVID-19 continues to impact sporting events, as the NC State baseball team is dealing with COVID-19 issues.
According to ESPN’s Ryan McGee, starting second baseman J.T. Jarrett and bullpen ace Evan Justice are out for the semifinal matchup against Vanderbilt.
NC State issued the following statement: “An undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today’s game. NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties are working together to monitor the situation.”
An update on today's game.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 25, 2021
New start time is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/jKwNJoTBEy