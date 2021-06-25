2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Softball Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Ad

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Softball Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill

Simpson was remarkably dominant all season for the Eagles, going 21-0 with a 0.18 ERA and striking out 271 batters and walking just 24. The Texas signee allowed just three earned runs in 119 innings of work. Simpson was named the Gatorade Player of the Year. She struck out 14 in the state championship game en route to being named Most Valuable Player.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Hannah Benavides, Deer Park

Benavides was a huge reason the Deer won the Class 6A state championship. She boasted an 0.74 ERA, striking out 124 and allowing just 10 earned runs in 95 innings. The Abilene Christian signee was named MVP of the state championship game after striking out six and throwing a complete-game shutout.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Ava Brown, Lake Creek

The junior pitcher/infielder was electric all season for Lake Creek, hitting .591 with 65 RBIs and 17 home runs and going 16-0 with an 0.92 ERA in the circle. Brown had an on-base percentage of .609 and struck out 167 batters while allowing just 11 earned runs in 84 innings in leading Lake Creek to the regional finals.

Ad

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.