2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Women's Track & Field Athlete of the Year Finalists

Here are the finalists for Public School Women's Track & Field Athlete of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Amelia Flynt, Cinco Ranch

Cinco Ranch's Amelia Flynt capped an inspiring high school career as a state champion in both events, winning gold in the shot put with a throw of 46-feet, 5-inches and the discus with a throw of 173-feet, 7-inches at the UIL Class 6A state track and field meet. She will throw at Cal.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Tairah Johnson, Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Marshall's Tairah Johnson had a day at the UIL state track meet.

The senior won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.77 just after winning gold with her 4x100-meter relay team that also won gold with a time of 46.34. She helped the Buffs make school history, winning their first-ever state track meet.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Kennedy Doakes, The Woodlands

Kennedy Doakes has the lineage. Her dad, Ray, was a jumper at Arkansas and watched intently as his daughter built her resume. Well, her resume added some superlatives as Doakes won gold in the high jump at 5 feet, 9 inches and finished her day by taking bronze in the triple jump at 39-5.00 in the UIL Class 6A State Meet. She has signed with Kansas.

