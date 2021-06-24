2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Men's Track & Field Athlete of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Men's Track & Field Athlete of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Connor Washington, College Park

So, Connor Washington is a thing.

College Park finished third at the state track meet with 38 points -- Washington was a part of them all. Washington won the 200 meters with a time of 20.39 seconds and anchored the College Park 4x400 relay team to a blazing 3 minutes, 13.37 seconds. Washington also finished second in the 100 meters as he and Harlingen's Jose Garcia had to go to a tiebreaker.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor

The "Mountain" took home the gold medal in shot put for Class 6A as he tied his career-best with a monster toss of 71'1". He finished third in the discus. The Texas A&M-signee for football will be a big-time OL prospect for the Aggies and will also participate on the track and field team. He was the Max Preps Male Athlete of the Year for the State of Texas.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Jalan Rivers, Summer Creek

The Summer Creek boys track and field team won the UIL Class 6A state track meet. That's a big deal. Jalen Rivers had the highest jump in the nation at 7-feet for several months and won state, clearing 6-foot-9.

