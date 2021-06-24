2021 VYPE Awards: Private School Women's Track & Field Athlete of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Women's Track & Field Athlete of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Amarachukwu Oguchi, John Cooper School

Amarachukwu Oguchi finished her John Cooper School career dominating the Shot Put and Discus at the SPC Championships. She won the shot by 8' and won the discus by 42'. Oguchi will be joining the Track & Field Team for the Rice Owls this fall.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Leah Klenke, St. Agnes Academy

Completing the "Triple Crown" in any sports is an impressive feet and Leah Klenke did just that. She won the TAPPS 6A Track 800m, 1600m, and 3200m while capturing the state record in the 1600m. The Notre Dame soccer commit will be returning for her senior season next year and will be force to reckon with in TAPPS.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Haley Killough, Second Baptist School

Haley Killough was on the only female representing SBS at the TAPPS 5A State Track & Field Meet but she racked up the medals. Killough '23 earned third in the 200 meter and long jump, second in the 400 meter and first in the high jump, scoring the most individual points of any other female athlete at the state meet.

