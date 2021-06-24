2021 VYPE Awards: Private School Men's Track & Field Athlete of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Ad

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Men's Track & Field Athlete of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Ben Shearer, The Woodlands Christian Academy

The record-smashing Ben Shearer did his thing at the TAPPS meet. He won the TAPPS 5A State Championship in the 800-meter run, 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run. In the 800, he set a new school record and in the final two races he set a new all-time TAPPS State record. He also ran at the time the 10th-fastest mile (4:08.58) in the nation at the Texas Distance Festival in March (4:08.58) and the No. 3 two-mile time (8:48.90) in March in South Carolina. He will be running at Arkansas.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Cameron Bonner, St. Thomas

Baylor football signee Cameron Bonner has some wheels as he helped lead the St. Thomas Eagles to a TAPPS state team title. He was the 6A state champion in the 400-meters, with a new state-record time of 47.98 in the final. He also led the Eagles' 1,600 relay to gold and the 800 relay team to silver.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: David Kasemervisz, Fort Bend Christian Academy

The FBCA men's track team took second overall as a team scoring 82 points. The crew was led by senior David Kasemervisz, who medaled in two events. Kasemervisz won the state championship in the long jump (20-feet, 7-inches) and took silver in the 400-meter dash (50.79). He also took fourth in the high jump (5-feet, 8-inches). He is preferred walk-on at Stanford for football.

Ad

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.