VYPE Recruit Report: Golden, King verbal to TCU, Texas Tech

In the first edition of the Recruit Report we feature Klein Cain's Matthew Golden who just verbally committed to TCU and Alief Taylor's Tyler King who just committed to Texas Tech.

Matthew Golden - Klein Cain WR (TCU Commit)

I’m just one person , on my hustle, my whole family could be rich 💜. pic.twitter.com/2ITGTe60yy — ✌︎ 🏝 (@MatthewGolden_2) June 21, 2021

Meet Matthew Golden: The Klein Cain WR is a big-time recruit in the city at wide receiver. He is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and a 3-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. Golden likes watching receivers like Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson, Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers' Devante Adams. When Golden isn't playing football, on Sundays he is playing the drums at Pilgrim Branch Church.

"I'm just trying to be the best I can be this year. I'm trying to be a good leader, going to work every day and that's going to help me get better and help others around me get better."

The Stats: Last season, Golden had 1,300 all-purpose yards for the Hurricanes. Of those, 1,027 were receiving and he had seven receiving touchdowns. For his career, he has 1,826 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns. In his first-ever varsity football game, which came against Cy Park, Golden had 166 yards receiving and four touchdowns on just seven catches.



The Film: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11298734/5dd31588b53f360e50143c81

The Commitment: The moment Golden knew that TCU was the place for him was when he walked through the tunnel into Amon G. Carter Stadium for the first time.

"It just felt like home when I went on my official visit. I looked at the offense and I just felt like it fit my playing style. That's what made my decision."

The Analysis: Golden is the third commit for Gary Patterson in the 2022 class. He is the first receiver and the first from the State of Texas. In last year's class, TCU brought in just two receivers (TJ Steele - Estacado & Chase Jackson - Choctaw, OK). TCU needs some more weapons like Golden on the outside target as the offense ranked 100th in the country last year in passing yards per game at 196.3, which was the eighth-worst in the Big 12 Conference just ahead of Kansas State (108) and Kansas (113). This is a great get for TCU because Golden brings a lot of length at the receiver spot and he can go up and get virtually any ball.







Tyler King - Alief Taylor WR (Texas Tech Commit)

Meet Tyler King: Tyler King is a slot receiver at Alief Taylor High School. He stands at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, and runs with blazing speed. King is a three-star prospect according to 247 sports.

The Stats:

Last season due to COVID-19, Alief Taylor only played six games total and King played in five of them. In those five he racked up 520 all-purpose yards. Of those, 203 were receiving and 209 came on kickoff or punt returns. In the spring at the UIL State Track & Field Meet, King finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.74, which was a new personal record. He also posted a 10.21 time in the 100-meter dash back in March.

The Film: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11718814/5fa79b97bee1d10c7c1d316d

The Commitment: King saw his recruitment pick up this spring and then after the state track meet. He picked up offers from Memphis and Texas Tech after state. He visited Texas and then took an official visit to Texas Tech this past weekend, which sold him on the Red Raiders.

"Everything about Tech is just me. I fit in perfectly. I love the fact that at Tech they throw the ball a lot to the slot and they love speedy receivers. I love that everything is close together and I'll have a lot of help in the classroom as well."

The Analysis: Think about the history of Texas Tech and slot receivers, it's a good run and the one name that pops up is Wes Welker. A speedster in the slot can catch the ball on a short five-yard route and take it to the house. Welker also had kickoff return speed, which King has as well. In the Class of 2022, King is the first receiver to commit to the Red Raiders. Looking back to last year, Texas Tech out of their 21 signees, including nine transfers, only brought in two receivers (Jerand Bradley - DeSoto & Kaylon Geiger - Troy (Transfer)). Last season, Texas Tech ranked 33rd in the country in passing yards per game (266.7) and 30th in total plays ran (73.4). Their total plays ran ranked third in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Texas Tech is traditionally a fast offense and getting a speedster in the slot is a big get for Matt Wells and the Red Raiders.

Recruit Report Other Notes - Hawkins Polley (Stratford TE)

Watch out for Hawkins Polley, a 2023 tight-end recruit out of Stratford. Earlier this month he was at the Texas A&M camp and today and tomorrow he is set to be on campus with the Longhorns at their camp. So far this summer, Polley has gone to camps at Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Alabama (where he was learning from former Klein Collins HC and now Alabama TE coach Drew Svoboda, who was one of the first to reach out to Stratford coach Todd Rankin about Polley, who had coached for Svoboda at KC), and the University of Houston (where he was offered). He currently holds offers from Vanderbilt, Houston, Baylor, and SMU.

Recruit Report Other Notes - Sierackis Commit

Last week the Sieracki brothers Koltin and Kaden both verbally committed to Baylor University. Kaden enters his senior season and is listed at 6-foot-8, 320-pounds on his Twitter profile. This is a big duo to get for the Bears.

Recruit Report Other Notes - Kam Dewberry (Atascocita OL)

Atascocita OL Kam Dewberry has had a busy few weeks visiting Texas, LSU and Texas A&M. Pictured above is Dewberry with former Atascocita teammate and now Texas A&M All-American OL Kenyon Green during his visit with the Aggies. His Top 4 he released a few weeks ago also included Alabama.

Recruit Report Other Notes - Bishop Davenport (Spring QB)

Spring QB Bishop Davenport has been seeing his recruitment pick up of late since he has been to some camps. Recently he visited Utah State and received an offer the same day. In June he has picked up offers from HBU, Lamar, Sam Houston and Utah State. Prior to that he had an offer also from Texas Southern.

Recruit Report Other Notes - Martrell Harris (The Woodlands OLB)





Martrell Harris Jr. has verbally committed to Texas A&M. His cousin is Teddy Knox Jr. who signed with Mississippi State this past year. He missed half the season with a shoulder injury but will be good to go for the 2021 season. He had 14 offers.