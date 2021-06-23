VYPE 411: Emily Rogers of Second Baptist School Softball

Emily Rogers recently won the VYPE Houston Private School Softball Player of the Year Fan Poll! VYPE caught up with Rogers for the 411 on the star from Second Baptist School.

VYPE: How long have you been playing softball and how did you get your start?

ROGERS: I started at the age of 4 playing t-ball. My love for softball started 12 years ago when I started playing t-ball.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?



ROGERS: My favorite athlete is Papa Roy Suddarth, my grandfather who was a 1958 Texas State Champion in the 440-yard relay. My parents said I inherited speed that skipped a generation.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

ROGERS: My favorite pregame meal is pasta for carbs, chicken for protein, lots of water to stay hydrated, and sometimes an energy drink.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

ROGERS: Off the field, I love wakeboarding, rock climbing, go-karting, and hanging out with friends.

VYPE: In all of your years of playing softball, what is the one memory you'll never forget?

ROGERS: The one memory I will never forget is winning the TAPPS Division II State Championship this year with my teammates, and finishing the game with an exciting double play.