San Antonio Christian School Magazine: NEXT GEN, Adrian Rule

ADRIAN RULE IS A NATION'S FASTEST SEVENTH-GRADER.

Coach Kenny Dirkson is one of the best in the business. He was the 2019 San Antonio Express News TAPPS Coach of the Year and has won several state titles in Cross Country and with distance runners in track and field.

In the sixth grade, Adrian Rule was pulled out of PE at SACS and was told to check in with Coach Kenny.

"That was the first time I ever met Coach Kenny," Rule said. "He told me to go to the field and told me to do some strides. He checked my form and corrected a few things."

The next thing Coach Kenny did was text Rule's parents. A year later, Rule ran the fastest 1600-meters (4:43) by any seventh-grader in the country. "

He told my parents I should be training," Rule said. "I really wasn't that excited about it. Like, it's running. I didn't like it back then but then started having success. Now, it's what I want to do."



He fought about going to practice but gave in. Especially after recording that personal best. "When I learned I was the fastest in the nation, I couldn't believe it," he said. "I've stayed grounded but was pretty excited and it pushed me to get better. I don't want anyone to beat me in my age group."

Rule works with the high school team and runs AAU track with Celebrity. "Long distance takes perseverance and mental toughness," he said. "Winning is my favorite thing, but I'm a good sport. I'm big on sportsmanship. "Coach always tells me to look for what's in front of me, not behind me. I live by that."

So, it's apparent that Dirkson knows talent and has developed Rule into the next big star at SACS.