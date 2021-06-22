2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Women's Golfer of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Ad

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Women's Golfer of the Year!

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Remington Isaac, Montgomery

Montgomery has a legendary girls golf program and the Bear continued their success this season finishing second at the UIL State tournament. Senior Remington Isaac led Montgomery in a tie for fourth place. The Kansas State-commit shot even on the tournament, going two-under on the first day and two-over on the second.

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Maelynn Kim, Seven Lakes

Seven Lakes' girls golf team finished sixth at the Class 6A state tournament as the top Greater Houston area finisher.

Seven Lakes posted a two-day score of 623, shooting 310 on Day 1 and 313 on Day 2. The Spartans struggled to finish after a strong start to the tournament.

Sophomore Maelynn Kim finished one better as an individual, tying for fifth individually with a two-day score of 146 (74-72).

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Avery Blake, The Woodlands

TCU-signee Avery Blake has been a name to reckon with for several years now. She won the District Tournament with a 1-over par 145 for the tournament after rounds of 72 and 73. The Woodlands A won the team title by 33 strokes at 610 (309-301) while College Park A advances as well as it rallied with a 643 (322-321) to edge The Woodlands B 646 (319-227).

Ad

She finished tied for eighth at the 6A UIL state meet.

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.