2021 VYPE Awards: Private School Women's Golfer of the Year Finalists

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Women's Golfer of the Year!

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Tillie Claggett, John Cooper School

Tillie Claggett had a fantastic season for the John Cooper Dragons this season. This spring Claggett fired a personal best 67 at the St. John's Invitational and shot 67 again to win the Peachtree Invitational in Atlanta, GA. Claggett also teed it up with the pros this winter playing in the LPGA's 2020 Volunteers of American Classic.

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Emma Iles, Bay Area Christian

Emma Iles had a solid year year for the Bay Area Cristian Broncos finishing 5th at the TAPPS 4A State tournament. Only a freshman, expect Iles to be competing for state championships in the years to come.

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Ashley Yen, St. John's

Ashley Yen capped off a fantastic junior campaign by winning the individual SPC Title leading St. John's the team SPC Championship. Yen is currently committed to Yale and will be force to reckon with in SPC next year.

