VYPE Awards 2021: Williams, Collins, Martin headline Hall of Fame Class

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the VYPE Hall of Fame!

Trey Williams, Dekaney Football​​

Dekaney's Trey Williams was one of the most dominant backs in the city in decades.

As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,930 yards, 18 touchdowns, and was named District 13-5A Newcomer of the Year. As a junior, he had 251 carries for 2,290 yards and 20 touchdowns, receiving District 13-5A MVP and Class 5A second-team All-State honors. As a senior, he had 447 carries for 3,890 yards, 48 touchdowns, 10 kickoff returns for 346 yards and 2 touchdowns, to go along with 6 punt returns for 113 yards and one touchdown.

He helped lead Dekaney High School to its first ever state championship game, where the Wildcats beat previously undefeated Cibolo Steele High School 34–14 to win the championship.

The 5-Star All-American signed with Texas A&M and now plays in the CFL.

Chloe Collins, Cypress Woods Volleyball

Chloe Collins was a beast at Cy Woods. She earned 2012 Under Armour High School All-America first team honors and was named the District 17-5A most valuable player in her 2011 junior season, leading Cypress Woods to a 41-6 record ... tallied 179 kills, 206 digs, 30 aces and 470 assists for the Wildcats. As a sophomore in 2010, she helped Cypress Woods to a 45-3 record and the Region III championship as the team reached the state 5A semifinals.

Collins continued her volleyball career at the University of Texas at Austin (2013-12016) where she helped the Longhorns to 3 Big 12 Championships and 4 NCAA Final Fours. Throughout her career at Texas, Collins was a 2x AVCA All-American and earned Big 12 Conference First Team honors. After graduating with a BA in Communication Studies, Collins went off to play her first professional season in Spain and Finland.



Bralon Addison, Hightower Football

Mr. Mo' City.

Hightower Hurricane Bralon Addison led his team to the state title game against Southlake Carroll as a senior in 2011. He threw for 2,158 passing yards and 22 passing scores, and added 1,625 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns as a senior. As a junior, he passed for 1,858 yards with 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,068 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The four-star recruit had a great career at Oregon and plays in the CFL. He also ran track and basketball while at Hightower.

Corbin Martin, Cy Ranch Baseball

Corbin Martin did a little bit of everything at Cypress Ranch High School.

He played some football but his future was baseball. He hit a home run in the Mustangs' state title win his sophomore season and received All-State and District MVP honors his junior and senior seasons.. Martin was an Under Armour All-American as senior going 8-0 on the mound. He had a 12-1 record with a 0.67 ERA and batted .357 with four home runs his junior season and posted an 11-0 record with a 1.28 ERA and 62 strikeouts as a sophomore.

He played his college ball at Texas A&M and was selected in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Kristen Davenport, Deer Park Softball

Sure, Deer Park won a state title this season, but Kristen Davenport dominated for the Deer like no other back in 2012.

She led Deer Park to a 5A State Championship in 2012, received All-District accolades three times and was the Player of the Game in both the state semifinal and state championship games. Not shocking that she was the State Tournament MVP.

Davenport was named the TWSA Class 5A Player of the Year and chosen as a TWSA Class 5A First-Team All-State Pitcher her senior year.

