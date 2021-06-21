U.S. T&F Trials Day 4: Six finals, featuring Kendricks, Brazier

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field take place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. Monday's competition can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as seen live on TV from 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN (simulcast on Peacock) and from 8-9 p.m. ET on NBC. Any coverage on NBCSN or Olympic Channel can be streamed on Peacock.

Live meet results here: results.usatf.org.

SEE MORE: U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials: How to watch

Two-time reigning world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks enters Monday's U.S. Trials final (6:30 p.m. ET) as the No. 2 American this year behind Chris Nilsen, gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Ad

But the 28-year-old should presumably lift off soon — not only has he won the last six U.S. outdoor titles, including the 2016 Trials, he's the outright American record-holder and third-best vaulter of all-time outdoors with a personal-best of 6.06m/19-10.5 from the last U.S. Outdoor Championships final in 2019.

Headed into this year's Trials, Kendricks had vaulted 5.80m or better at three of his five outdoor meets in 2021.

The Oxford, Mississippi, native tied Nilsen and four others for the top mark in Saturday's qualifying with 5.65m/18-6.5.

Kendricks, the bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, is vying to make his second Olympic team.

SEE MORE: 2019 Worlds: US's Kendricks wins pole vault gold

Reigning world 800m champion Donavan Brazier looks to make his first Olympic team in Sunday's final (8:28 p.m. ET), needing a top-three finish.

Ad

The final will be hotly contested, as the particular distance always is, and the 24-year-old is expected to be challenged by Bryce Hoppel, fourth at the 2019 World Championships; 2021 NCAA champion Isaiah Jewett; 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy; and 2017 World Championships team member Isaiah Harris.

Brazier broke Johnny Gray's 34-year-old American record when he won his world title in 2019, clocking 1:42.34.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native has been a record-breaking machine ever since he began competing. As a junior in high school he broke the state record in 1:48.61, then in his debut collegiate race in 2016 he broke the American junior indoor record in 1:45.92. The following outdoor season he broke the collegiate record in 1:43.55, then turned pro. He finished 19th overall at the 2016 U.S. Trials.

Ad

Going into this year's Trials Brazier had yet to run sub-1:45 outdoors with only a single race under his belt from May. He also ran a 1500m in late April at Hayward Field.

Brazier (1:45.00), Brannon Kidder (1:45.06) and Harris (1:45.25) were Friday's top first-round qualifiers. Hoppel (1:46.00), Harris (1:46.16) and Jewett (1:46.18) were Saturday's top semifinal qualifiers.

It's been nearly a half-century since the U.S. won an Olympic gold medal in the men’s 800m. Dave Wottle last captured the title at the 1972 Munich Games.

SEE MORE: Brazier re-watches record-breaking 800m win from Doha 2019

Others to look out for in a final-packed Monday:

Will Claye , two-time Olympic triple jump silver medalist, in the triple jump final (7:40 p.m. ET), which is , two-time Olympic triple jump silver medalist, in the triple jump final (7:40 p.m. ET), which is notably missing Christian Taylor

Elle Purrier , American indoor mile record-holder, and Jenny Simpson , 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, in the women's 1500m final (8:05 p.m. ET)

And epic battles in the women's 5000m final (8:40 p.m. ET) and first-round heats of the men's 3000m steeplechase (7:29 p.m. ET)

Men's Pole Vault - Final (6:30 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Chris Nilsen NIKE 5.65m

2 Branson Ellis SFA 5.65m

3 Andrew Irwin Unattached 5.65m

4 Jacob Wooten Unattached 5.65m

5 Sam Kendricks NIKE 5.65m

6 Austin Miller Vaulthouse 5.60m

7 Matt Ludwig Unattached 5.65m

8 KC Lightfoot PUMA 5.65m

9 Kyle Pater U.S. Air Force 5.65m

10 Carson Waters Unattached 5.65m

11 Scott Houston Shore AC 5.65m

12 Keaton Daniel Kentucky 5.65m

Ad

Men's Javelin - Final (7:15 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Denham Patricelli Unattached 69.37m

2 Brett Thompson Pittsburg St 70.10m

3 Marc Anthony Minichello Unattached 76.63m

4 August Cook U.S. Mil Acad 71.38m

5 Tzuriel Pedigo LSU 70.73m

6 Samuel Hardin Unattached 69.25m

7 Michael Shuey Velaasa/NYAC 74.26m

8 Riley Dolezal Velaasa 72.88m

9 Ethan Shalaway Unattached 68.04m

10 Curtis Thompson Unattached 76.23m

11 Capers Williamson Unattached 75.94m

12 Zach Holland Umpqua CC 72.45m

Men's Steeplechase - 1st Round (7:29 p.m. ET)

Top 5 each heat and next four fastest advance to Friday's final

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Anthony Rotich NIKE / U.S. Arm

2 Isaac Updike EMPIRE ELITE

3 David Goodman T.E.A.M Boulde

4 James Quattlebaum Unattached

5 Derek Johnson Virginia

6 Alec Basten Minnesota

7 Craig Nowak Unattached

8 Travis Mahoney HOKA ONE ON

9 Frankline Tonui NIKE / U.S. Arm

10 Duncan Hamilton Montana St Boze

11 Hillary Bor HOKA ONE ON

12 Sean McGorty NIKE/Bowerman

13 Fitsum Seyoum Virginia Tech

14 Daniel Michalski NIKE

15 Donn Cabral Unattached

Ad

Heat 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Garrett Marsing BYU

2 Alex Rogers Reebok Boston

3 Mike Leet Unattached

4 Obsa Ali ASICS

5 Brian Barraza adidas/Tinman E

6 Benard Keter NIKE / U.S. Arm

7 Jordan Cross Unattached

8 Jordan Mann New Balance

9 Brandon Doughty Under Armour/D

10 Jackson Mestler Oregon

11 Mason Ferlic Unattached

12 Craig Huff HOKA Aggie RC

13 Michael Jordan NIKE / U.S. Arm

14 Bennett Pascoe Arkansas State

Men's Triple Jump - Final (7:40 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Sean Dixon-Bodie LSU 16.16m

2 Anthony Applequist Unattached 15.98m

3 Keyshawn King Stanford 15.95m

4 Jah-Jah Strange Kansas State 16.10m

5 Isaiah Griffith Oregon 16.25m

6 Christian Edwards Alabama 16.39m

7 Timothy White Unattached 16.39m

8 Chris Benard NIKE / CVE 16.55m

9 Alphonso Jordan Unattached 16.40m

10 Donald Scott adidas 16.81m

11 Chris Carter Houston 16.52m

12 Will Claye PUMA / NYAC 16.85m

Ad

Women's 1500m - Final (8:05 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Elle Purrier St. Pierre New Balance 4:09.18

2 Julia Heymach Stanford 4:09.65

3 Nikki Hiltz adidas 4:05.87

4 Helen Schlachtenhaufen Saucony 4:10.40

5 Cory McGee New Balance 4:05.96

6 Dani Aragon EMPIRE ELITE 4:09.94

7 Jenny Simpson New Balance 4:09.92

8 Shannon Osika NIKE 4:06.14

9 Grace Barnett Mammoth TC 4:07.70

10 Rebecca Mehra Oiselle / LWA 4:10.41

11 Sinclaire Johnson NIKE/Bowerman 4:06.04

12 Dani Jones New Balance 4:06.81

13 Heather MacLean New Balance/NB 4:10.65

Men's 800m - Final (8:28 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

2 Daniel Nixon Iowa State 1:46.21

3 Samuel Voelz Notre Dame 1:46.39

4 Clayton Murphy NIKE 1:46.26

5 Bryce Hoppel adidas 1:46.00

6 Donavan Brazier NIKE 1:46.57

7 Isaiah Jewett USC 1:46.18

8 Brannon Kidder Brooks/Brooks B 1:46.97

9 Isaiah Harris NIKE 1:46.16

Ad

Women's 5000m - Final (8:40 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Josette Norris Reebok Boston 15:32.58

2 Maddie Alm Tracksmith 15:31.43

3 Rachel Schneider Unattached 15:23.45

4 Kellyn Taylor HOKA ONE ON 15:40.29

5 Taylor Werner PUMA 15:39.98

6 Abbey Cooper New Balance 15:07.80

7 Allie Buchalski BROOKS Beasts 15:32.35

8 Karissa Schweizer NIKE/Bowerman15:32.63

9 Millie Paladino New Balance 15:38.23

10 Elly Henes NC State 15:32.75

11 Lauren Paquette HOKA ONE ON 15:36.59

12 Carrie Verdon Tracksmith/TmB 15:32.87

13 Elise Cranny NIKE/Bowerman15:32.71

14 Erika Kemp Boston AA 15:42.76

15 Vanessa Fraser NIKE/Bowerman15:33.54

16 Gwen Jorgensen NIKE/Bowerman15:34.84