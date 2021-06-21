Carl Nassib becomes first active gay player in the NFL

Raiders Lineman Carl Nassib took to Instagram Monday to announce he’s coming out as a gay man -- and he made history by doing that.
Nassib, 28, becomes the first active NFL player in history to announce he is gay. Nassib also said he will donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that serves LGBTQ+ youth.
In his post Nassib said, in part, “I’m at my house in West Chester Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”
Nassib also emphasized that he’s not doing it for attention, but “representation and visibility are so important.”
See his Instagram message below: