U.S. Swimming Trials Night 8 preview: Last chance for Manuel, Adrian in 50 free

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are taking place June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Just three races close out the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Night 8. Two of them are short. The third is rather long.

A brief Sunday night session in Omaha will determine the final six members of the American swimming delegation in Tokyo in the men’s 50m freestyle, the women’s 50m freestyle and the men’s 1500m freestyle.

Currently, that delegation does not include a pair of all-time greats. Neither eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian nor four-time medalist Simone Manuel advanced to the finals of their respective 100m freestyle events earlier in the week, taking them out of contention not only for individual 100m Olympic spots but also for places on American relay teams.

Both, though, can get themselves to Tokyo in the 50 free.

Adrian, the older of the pair at 32, has aspirations of a fourth Olympics appearance following two surgeries to treat a 2019 testicular cancer diagnosis. He qualified third out of the semifinals in a time of 21.78 but faces elite competition for a spot in the top two.

Caeleb Dressel needs the “splash and dash” to keep the possibility of a seven-gold medal haul in Tokyo alive. Michael Andrew is interested in adding a third event to his Olympic calendar. Both rising stars won their semifinal heads Saturday with Dressel at 21.51 touching four hundredths quicker than Andrew.

And in the women’s 50 free, Manuel starts beside semifinal pacesetter and 100m freestyle qualifier Abbey Weitzel with her Tokyo fate on the line. Manuel revealed earlier in the week that she had been battling a condition known as overtraining syndrome in the lead-up to Trials, causing her to take three weeks away from the pool in April to protect her mental health.

“I desperately want to be on the team. I feel like I have so much to give this sport, not just in the pool but out of the pool,” Manuel said Saturday. “I just want to see whatever I‘ve got. I want to walk away with my head held high at the end of this meet. Hopefully, it gets me a ticket to Tokyo, but if it doesn’t, I’m proud of myself.”

Finally, the men’s 1500 free features three athletes all attempting to qualify in their second Olympic events, though their firsts are rather different. Bobby Finke and Michael Brinegar will attempt to book a conventional distance double having already qualified in the 800m free. Jordan Wilimovsky, meanwhile, has been an Olympian-in-waiting for nearly two years, qualifying for Tokyo in the men’s 10k open water swim at the 2019 World Championships.

Follow along below for up-to-the-minute highlights and results as the action unfolds.

