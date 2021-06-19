2021 VYPE Awards: Women's Wrestler of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Women's Wrestler of the Year!

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Maddie Sandquist, Kingwood Park

Over the past two seasons, Maddie Sandquist has gone an incredible 83-4, winning back-to-back state titles. The senior was also named the Class 5A Most Outstanding Wrestler as well.

In her illustrious career at Kingwood Park, Sandquist racked up four straight trips to the UIL State Wrestling Tournament and finished with 165 wins.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Avery Beckman, Friendswood

Avery Beckman made school history for Friendswood becoming their first-ever state champion. She defeated Jazmine Garcia of El Paso Ysleta in 2:49 with a pin.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Kaitlyn Bryant, Katy Tompkins

Kaitlyn Bryant, the UIL Class 6A state 165-pound back-to-back state champ went undefeated this season. seasons as an undefeated state champ. Bryant defeated Clear Falls' Camryn Tresler by decision, 7-1, at the Berry Center in Cypress to finish 24-0. She is the only Falcon to win a state wrestling championship.

