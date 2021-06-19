2021 VYPE Awards: Men's Wrestler of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Ad

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Men's Wrestler of the Year!

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Eli Shereen, Klein

Klein High senior Eli Sheeren won the 2021 UIL State Tournament, bringing back a State title to the school and Klein ISD. Eli competed on April 24 at the Berry Center at the UIL State Tournament after becoming the first 4-time district champion in Klein High School history. He has signed with the University of Buffalo."

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Jonathan Wertz, College Park

In the 182-pound championship, College Park senior Jonathan Wertz made history. Wertz is the first individual champion for the boys program. College Park as a team placed third, a program-best at state. The Cavaliers had 114.5 points behind state champion Allen (169) and runner-up Arlington Martin (151). He is committed to Missouri.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Caleb Mata, Clear Lake

Caleb Mata's dream of winning fell just short in a heartbreaker in the 152-pound finals.

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.