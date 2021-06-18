U.S. Swimming Trials Night 6 preview: Ryan Lochte swims for fifth Olympics

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are taking place June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska. Friday's finals session can be seen live on NBC at 9 p.m. ET, as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com [HERE] and the NBC Sports App.

Ryan Lochte has a lane in the final. Michael Andrew has Lochte’s world record in his sights. The men’s 200m individual medley brings the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials to a boil on Night 6.

Both swimming stars, 14 years apart in age, will line up three lanes apart in Friday’s blockbuster event with everything on the line.

For Lochte: Redemption. Affirmation. History. With a top-two finish he would become the oldest male member of any U.S. Olympic swim team at 36 and have a chance to put his previous Olympic experience – marred by controversy – behind him for good.

For Andrew: Ascension. Affirmation. History. Swimming’s perpetual outlier, for his approach to the sport and his prodigious talent in it, would add a second Olympic event to his calendar. He has a chance to strike down Lochte’s 10-year-old world record. In the semifinals, he gave it a serious look.

Ad

SEE MORE: Michael Andrew, former youth swimming phenom, makes first Olympic team

Andrew turned at the 150m mark Thursday night 1.21 seconds ahead of record pace. In the final leg, the freestyle portion of the four-stroke event, he lost some steam and settled for the fastest time in the world this year, 1:55.26. Lochte clocked 1:54 flat at the 2011 World Championships, when the six-time Olympic gold medalist was at the peak of his powers.

Just about everything has changed for Lochte since then. By now, you likely know the story (if you don’t, the documentary “In Deep with Ryan Lochte” is a must-stream on Peacock). His motivation for Tokyo transcends competition. He wants to prove – to his family, to the world, to himself – that he is a changed man from the reality TV star who drunkenly vandalized a Brazilian gas station in 2016. The opportunity to represent his country once more, at a fifth Olympics games, offers the best chance to do that.

Ad

But he’ll need to produce something special Friday night to get there. Lochte’s qualifying time of 1:58.65 was good enough to make the final but will likely not threaten for a top-two Olympic position. On the NBC primetime broadcast, Rowdy Gaines estimated that Lochte would have to shave two seconds off that time in the final to make the team.

Does he have a faster swim in him? “Oh, 100 percent,” he told Michele Tafoya after the semifinal. “There’s a lot I’ve got to improve on, especially [from] that race. That just was not a good one.”

Of course, Lochte could make the team even if he loses the race – and his world record – to Andrew. He would just have to out-touch the remaining six swimmers in the final, including fellow Rio Olympian and 2017 world champion in the event, Chase Kalisz.

The 200m IM final is scheduled to take place smack in the middle of Friday’s hour-long session. Surrounding it, three other finals and two pairs of semifinals round out the schedule.

Ad

Lilly King is likely to qualify for her second Tokyo event in the women’s 200m backstroke. She hopes to be joined by longtime training partner and friend, Annie Lazor.

SEE MORE: Lilly King means more to Annie Lazor than just competition

Similar to King, Ryan Murphy can book his second-consecutive Olympic double with a strong effort in the men’s 200m backstroke. Murphy is the defending Olympic champion in both individual backstroke events.

And in a women’s 100m freestyle final that, to the shock of the swimming world, will not include Rio 2016 gold medalist Simone Manuel, well-rounded Rio Olympian Olivia Smoliga leads an unexpectedly wide-open field.

Ad

Follow along below for up-to-the-minute highlights and results as the action unfolds.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Micah Sumrall

Bethany Galat

Emily Escobedo

Lilly King

Annie Lazor

Ella Nelson

Allie Raab

Rachel Bernhardt

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Daniel Carr

Jack Aikins

Bryce Mefford

Ryan Murphy

Austin Katz

Destin Lasco

Hunter Tapp

Shaine Casas

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinals

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Heat 1

Summer Smith

Ali Deloof

Jo Jo Ramey

Phoebe Bacon

Lisa Bratton

Isabelle Stadden

Sophie Lindner

Beata Nelson

Heat 2

Mara Newman

Kennedy Noble

Katharine Berkoff

Regan Smith

Rhyan White

Sophie Sorenson

Kathleen Baker

Hali Flickinger

Ad

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Final

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Andrew Seliskar

Sam Stewart

Kieran Smith

Michael Andrew

Chase Kalisz

Carson Foster

Ryan Lochte

Trenton Julian

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Final

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Kate Douglass

Linnea Mack

Abbey Weitzeil

Olivia Smoliga

Natalie Hinds

Catie Deloof

Allison Schmitt

Erika Brown

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Semifinals

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Heat 1

Nicolas Albiero

Jack Conger

Zach Harting

Trenton Julian

Danny Kovac

Luca Urlando

Miles Smachlo

John Shebat

Heat 2

Matthew Austin

Blake Manoff

Tyler Sesvold

Caeleb Dressel

Tom Shields

Coleman Stewart

Maxime Rooney

Cody Bybee