Manuel reveals burnout diagnosis after loss at swim trials

Simone Manuel is seen before the women's 100 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. – Tears welled in Simone Manuel's eyes. Her voice broke as she revealed the heartbreaking reason behind her failure to advance in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials.

The first Black woman ever to win an individual swimming gold medal at the Olympics was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome — or burnout — in late March. She'd never heard of it before. Her mother looked up the condition online. At first, Manuel modified her training at Stanford for two weeks.

“I wasn’t seeing any progress with my performance in the pool,” she said Thursday night. “It actually was declining.”

Manuel first noticed in January that she seemed off. But it wasn't until two months later that “my body completely crashed.” Her symptoms included increased heart rate while at rest and in training, insomnia, depression, anxiety, and muscle soreness.

“Just walking up the stairs to the pool, I was gassed,” the 24-year-old sprinter said.

Workouts that once were easy became harder. She'd snap at her mother's questions over the phone from Texas and eventually isolated herself from her family. She had trouble eating. She talked to sports psychologists.

Finally, Manuel was forced to stop training and stay out of the pool for three weeks as a way to let her body rest.

But the break came at the worst possible time. She didn't resume training until April 17. Hardly enough time to ramp back up and try to qualify for the postponed Tokyo Games.

