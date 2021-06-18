LIST: Here are the Texas athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Of 292 athletes qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, 20 of them come from the great state of Texas.
These athletes represent 14 cities across the Lone Star State as their birthplace, hometown, or alma mater, and are competing across 13 Olympic sports.
Here’s a look at the Team USA athletes with ties to Texas and what they’re saying on social media in regard to the Olympics, trails, and more.
Boxing
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Cycling
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Birthplace: Plano, Texas
Diving
Hometown: Austin, Texas
College: University of Texas at Austin
Hometown: Southlake, Texas
18-year-old Hailey Hernandez is going to the #TokyoOlympics!@USADiving | #DivingTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/kh1kNECG6A— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 12, 2021
College: University of Texas at Austin
Fencing
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Gymnastics
Hometown: Spring, Texas
Rowing
College: University of Texas at Austin
Shooting
Birthplace: Dallas, Texas
Hometown: Keller, Texas
Birthplace: Bryan, Texas
Hometown: Caldwell, Texas
Softball
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Swimming
College: University of Texas at Austin
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas
Table Tennis
Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas
Tae Kwon Do
Birthplace: Abilene, Texas
Track and Field
College: Texas Tech University
Volleyball
Birthplace: Coppell, Texas
Hometown: Coppell, Texas
Who are you cheering for this Olympics? Let us know in the comments.