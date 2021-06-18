LIST: Here are the Texas athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA Tokyo Olympic closing ceremony uniforms are displayed during the unveiling at the Ralph Lauren SoHo Store on April 13, 2021, in New York. Ralph Lauren is an official outfitter of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Of 292 athletes qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, 20 of them come from the great state of Texas.

These athletes represent 14 cities across the Lone Star State as their birthplace, hometown, or alma mater, and are competing across 13 Olympic sports.

Here’s a look at the Team USA athletes with ties to Texas and what they’re saying on social media in regard to the Olympics, trails, and more.

Boxing

Ginny Fuchs

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Cycling

Lawson Craddock

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Connor Fields

Birthplace: Plano, Texas

Diving

Alison Gibson

Ad

Hometown: Austin, Texas

College: University of Texas at Austin

Hailey Hernandez

Hometown: Southlake, Texas

Jordan Windle

College: University of Texas at Austin

Fencing

Courtney Hurley

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Kelley Hurley

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Anna van Brummen

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Gymnastics

Simone Biles

Ad

Hometown: Spring, Texas

Rowing

Gia Doonan

College: University of Texas at Austin

Shooting

Austen Smith

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Hometown: Keller, Texas

Phillip Jungman

Birthplace: Bryan, Texas

Hometown: Caldwell, Texas

Softball

Cat Osterman

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Swimming

Drew Kibler

College: University of Texas at Austin

Simone Manuel

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas

Ad

Table Tennis

Huijing Wang

Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas

Tae Kwon Do

Paige McPherson

Birthplace: Abilene, Texas

Track and Field

Sally Kipyego

College: Texas Tech University

Volleyball

Chiaka Ogbogu

Birthplace: Coppell, Texas

Hometown: Coppell, Texas

Who are you cheering for this Olympics? Let us know in the comments.