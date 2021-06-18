Carpenter won't put restrictions on VeeKay after bike fall

Rinus VeeKay, of the Netherlands, takes a photo as he walks to his car on the grid before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ed Carpenter isn't comfortable as a team owner putting too many restrictions on his drivers, not even a breakout young star thick in the championship race.

Carpenter didn't lose his cool when Rinus VeeKay called to tell the boss he'd fallen off his bicycle on a training ride and broken his collarbone. The Dutchman was on a 75-mile ride when he lost control, flew over the handlebars and landed so hard that he cracked his helmet and his left shoulder.

VeeKay will miss Sunday's race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“I definitely wasn’t angry or upset with him, he didn’t mean to hurt himself,” Carpenter told The Associated Press while driving to Wisconsin. “I know how I like to live my life and I’ve had minor injuries in the gym in a controlled environment. So, (stuff) happens and it can happen anytime, anywhere.”

VeeKay will be replaced by Oliver Askew on Sunday at Road America, where Pato O'Ward takes a 56-point lead over VeeKay in the standings. VeeKay is ranked fifth but only 20 points separate third through sixth in the title race.

The 20-year-old will lose valuable ground by missing Road America after his mishap while out riding with trainer Raun Grobben. They left IndyCar's doubleheader in Detroit and headed toward Chicago on Monday; VeeKay's parents went to the beach, the driver and his trainer went out on “a trail with good asphalt. No cars, no motorcyclists, we were just the only ones out there and taking it easy, just chatting.”

He doesn't know what caused him to lose control of his bike and said Grobben tried to grab him and stop the fall. Grobben suffered tire burns on his arm and knee.

“He’s like ‘Are you OK?’ and I said ‘Well, I think I broke my collarbone,’” VeeKay said. “I just kept hoping it was pulled out of the socket or something.”

